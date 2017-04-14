Katy Perry Moving into Adele’s Beverly Hills Neighbourhood

The pop star has snagged a five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom pad which boasts an infinity pool and a terrace with a view, according to TMZ.com. The property is securely located in a gated community, and Katy Perry privacy will be further protected as the home is surrounded by a forest of eucalyptus trees. Katy made the offer privately to the estate’s owners, as the house was not on the market, and sealed the deal for just under $19 million. The area is full of A-listers – Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Richie, Ziggy Marley, and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary also live in the neighbourhood.

The news emerges a month after Katy emerged victorious in her legal battle to purchase a Roman Catholic convent in Los Angeles. She has been trying to take ownership of the historic Los Feliz property, which was formerly occupied by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, since 2015, after her offer of $14.5 million (£11.6 million) was accepted by representatives of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. However, two nuns who used to live there accepted another bid from businesswoman Dana Hollister, who subsequently moved into the Roman-style villa, before court officials ruled their sale was invalid. Further complications ensued, before another judge ruled in Katy’s favour to move forward with the sale for a second time last month (Mar17).

