The superstar’s representative confirmed she would no longer be hosting the end-of-year bash at top hotspot E11EVEN Miami hours after a venue spokesperson announced the change of plans on Tuesday (20Dec16). “Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez manager Benny Medina has canceled her Miami appearance on New Year’s Eve,” the statement reads. “Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future. “The mother-of-two has been juggling her home life with her career commitments, headlining the first year of her residency show in Las Vegas and recently completing filming for the second season of her hit police drama Shades of Blue.

“It was just a crazy year, and she is finally home in her new house,” a source tells People Magazine. “The last six months have been shooting Shades in New York and then doing the Vegas shows. She is just happy to be home to have personal and family time.” A replacement headliner for the E11EVEN Miami event on 31 December (16) has yet to be announced. Tickets for the big party had reportedly been going for as much as $500 (£400) each. Fans in the U.S. will still be able to enjoy a performance by the Waiting For Tonight hit maker as they count down to midnight – a per-recorded segment of her Vegas concert, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, will air as part of the New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly TV special.

While Jennifer Lopez will be resting over the New Year holiday, she shows no signs of slowing down in 2017. The 47-year-old is set to star in a live U.S. TV production of Bye Bye Birdie and is in the process of recording a Spanish language album with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her eight-year-old twins Max and Emme.