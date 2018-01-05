Expectant Mother Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Name Plans

Khloe Kardashian has said that she will name her baby after her partner Tristan Thompson if they have a boy. The reality TV star made her first TV appearance since announcing she is pregnant in December on Ellen DeGeneres’s chat show, during which she also revealed her struggles through the earlier stage of her pregnancy. Kardashian, 33, said that while she and professional basketball player Thompson, 26, do not yet know the sex of their baby, they will soon find out.

She told DeGeneres: “There are too many surprises in this whole thing, I’m definitely going to know.” She said she might stick to her famous family’s penchant for naming their daughters with names beginning with K, if she has a girl. “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr,” she said. “And then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is six months pregnant, said that the early stages of her pregnancy were the worst for her, particularly because not everybody around her knew about it.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Kardashian said: “At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst, and no-one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. “But I think once people know you’re pregnant you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, and not just fat, so people realise if I don’t feel well or tired or whatever.” The star, who was wearing a figure-hugging dress for the chat show appearance, added: “It’s hard to breathe right now. “I’m going to try not to wear maternity clothes for as long as possible. It’s the walk, I get out of breath – the baby is on all of my organs.” Kardashian said, of her Instagram reveal – in which she posted a picture of her baby bump with Thompson’s hands cradling it – that it was a “heartfelt” decision.

She said: “I wanted to have a baby for so long, and it’s just the perfect timing, in my eyes God always has his plan and I wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.” Kardashian said that she and Thompson, who has a one-year-old son from a previous relationship, are hoping to get married in the future but that they are “not in a rush” right now. The TV star revealed her pregnancy two weeks ago and said it was her “greatest dream realised”.