Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent alone time in Florence and Venice over the Weeknd’s, shelling out quite a pretty penny in hopes of taking their newly-bloomed romance to the next level. And by a pretty penny, we mean at least $246,403. (So exclusive Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent their wedding night here.) Assuming the lovebirds pulled out all the stops upon touching down in Florence sometime on Friday, we’re guessing Selena and The Weeknd’s checked into the Belmond Villa San Michele, a celeb-loved hotel known for its privacy and exclusivity.

Rooms average between $3,000 to $4,000 per night for a private suite, but If they really went luxe, the Limonaia Suite costs around $7,000 per night and the ultra-fancy Limonaia Villa goes for a whopping $10,000 per night. When a relationship is as new as Selena and The Weeknd’s, it’s important to go big. Limonaia Villa, it is! Moving on to activities, the pair was spotted lunching at Trattoria Borgo Antico, which costs approximately $62 for two. As E! News previously reported, SelGo and the “Party Monster” singer then visited the Accademia Gallery Museum, where Michelangelo’s famous statue of David is displayed.

Basic entry tickets to the Galleria Dell’Academia run for approximately $50, but these two aren’t just your average tourists, so a private walking tour of the Uffizi and Accademia Gallery Museum was a must. Cost for two art lovers? $239, but of course. It can get fairly tiring traversing through historical sights all day, so assuming Gomez and The Weeknd worked up an appetite, we’d venture to see they dined at one of Florence’s finest restaurants. Here’s hoping the hip hop artist offered to pick up the $250 tab for dinner. As for transportation, these two ride in style, and that means chartering a private limo service for around $1,500. Have we mentioned their love doesn’t cost a thing?

Moving on to the next stop of Selena and The Weekend’s whirlwind getaway, Venice proved to be just as romantic… and pricey. The couple looked to the Hotel Gritti Palace as their resting place of choice, and their luxury rooms run for upwards of $8,842 per night. Before even checking in, they would’ve taken a water taxi from Marco Polo Airport to Central Venice, a $118 additional travel cost. And speaking of the region’s most popular (and romantic) transportation option, private water taxi service for three days in Venice would cost upwards of $1,000. Selena and The Weeknd were first spotted in Venice on Sunday, and rumors is the “Good For You” songstress departed for the states on Tuesday. And last, but certainly not last, let’s talk about airfare. To fly a private jet from Los Angeles to Italy and back totals $205,500 for the week. Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship is anything but a casual fling.

