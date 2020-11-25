Megan Fox just revealed she got a tattoo in honour of Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are transcending all barriers in love and proving to the world that they are made for each other.

The loved-up duo made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday, arriving to the glitzy event arm in arm.

It is then when Megan revealed she has got a brand new tattoo for her beau MGK.

The Transformers starlet donned an off-the-shoulder jewel green Azzi & Osta ensemble, which showcased her collarbone tattoo. The script read, “El pistolero,” which translates to the gunman.