The event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by Graham Norton, marked the last major awards show before the Oscars in Los Angeles. And with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance (William is president of BAFTA), the celebs pulled out all the sartorial stops for the big night.

First up was Scarlett Johansson, a double nominee for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” who wore a pink gown with a feathered train.

Zoe Kravitz shone in a long-sleeved gold metal mesh column gown from Saint Laurent, while Emilia Clarke looked chic and sophisticated in a scoop-neck black embellished number.

Saoirse Ronan went for a similarly demure black scoop neck dress, paired with neon pink lipstick and multicoloured crystal drop earrings.

Rooney Mara With The Dragon Tattoo star wowed as she hit the red carpet in a dramatic black gown, which featured large bow-shaped capped sleeves and a semi-sheer panel on either side of her torso.

Gillian Anderson meanwhile also went for an understated black look in a strapless black cocktail dress paired with a red velvet Anya Hindmarch clutch and coordinating red shoes.

The look – the handiwork of Theron's go-to hairstylist and creative director Adir Abergel – offers yet another example of how to prevent a short hairstyle from looking too uniform. "We've seen Charlize with her very short pixie lately, so I wanted to give her BAFTAs look a different feel and emotion.

This year the BAFTA event organisers had asked all attendees to consider re-wearing an outfit they already own or to choose another sustainable option.“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a BAFTA spokesperson. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”