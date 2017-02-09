Roses are red, violets are blue, if you love everything Valentines Day, these 10 beauty products are definitely for you.

Read More: 10 Beauty Gifts For the Best Valentine Day Ever

Ex Nihilo Devil Tender Eau de Parfum

Leave it to the French to dream up a rose-based scent that oozes with sex appeal (versus smelling like your great aunt Dotty). The scent is a study in contradictions: spicy yet sweet (that would be the pink pepper and peach juice), creamy yet effervescent (thanks to sandalwood, a suede accord, rose water and grapefruit), and floral yet musky (a combination of Bulgarian rose and peony at the heart and white cedar at the base).

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell and Tease

Whether you’re dropping subtle hints for your S.O. or looking for something extra special so you can treat yourself this Valentine’s Day, Victoria’s Secret has a couple of seriously seductive options (and not just a mesh bustier with garter straps and matching thong). Bombshell is a fragrance for the person who lives fiercely, and loves fiercely. Its unique scent hits the perfect balance between floral and fruity, with subtle notes of passion fruit, peony, and vanilla orchid. When you want to be more of a flirt, Tease is the fragrance for you. All dressed up in fishnet and lace, its pretty-in-pink bottle contains a harmonious blend of black vanilla, frozen pear, blooming gardenia, and whole lot of playfulness.

Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land Perfume Oil

For Valentine’s Day, Byredo took their peppery-floral Rose of No Man’s Land perfume, tinted it pink, and turned it into a pure perfume oil. And for an extra $65, you can get the rollerball and a chic leather keychain that will add an edge to any bag—or set of keys.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Notorious

If you loved Armani’s original Lip Maestro (we certainly did, so much so we gave it a Best of Beauty Award), then you’ll love their new Lip Maestro Notorious collection. The liquid lipstick’s velvety-matte, highly-pigmented formula hasn’t changed, they’ve just added six new punchy shades. The brand says they’re inspired by “Hollywood star glamour,” but with four pinks, a red, and an orange, we’d say they were made with Valentine’s Day in mind.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lip & Cheek Tint

Quite possibly the cutest beauty product launch of the year, this adorable bottle holds a sheer pink lip and cheek tint that smells like the the brand’s La Petite Robe Noire fragrance (hence the name). And while the gel looks like Pepto in the bottle, on cheeks and lips it fades into the subtlest rosy hue that makes you look like you just came in from a jog—or your date night ended with a bang.

Prada Candy Kiss Eau de Parfum

When the original Prada Candy launched, it became every Allure editors go-to date night scent. The brand’s newer version still features a mouthwatering gourmand note (this time vanilla instead of caramel), but feels fresher and airier, thanks to the addition of white cotton and orange blossom.

Gucci Bamboo Limited Edition

Same great scent, just bottled up in a lavender-tinged glass flacon that will sweeten up any dresser or vanity.

Vera Wang Princess of Hearts

The latest addition to Vera Wang’s long line of Princess fragrance may look like it’s fit for a tween— what with its graffiti hearts and crown-shaped cap—but looks are deceiving in this case. A combination of watermelon, wild strawberry, vanilla, tonka been, and cedarwood, the juice is playful yet surprisingly provocative.

Moschino Pink Bouquet

Sparkly and fruity, Moschino’s Valentine’s Day offering smells like a fresh glass of peach juice.

Acqua di Parma Peonia Nobile Special Edition

To celebrate the holiday, Acqua di Parma’s peony-centric scent still features an intoxicating blend of sweet and musky notes, just enveloped in a new, limited-edition bottle we won’t ever want to toss.

Source: allure