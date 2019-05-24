For a week in May, the world’s most famous models and celebrities make their way to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival. And if you thought the Oscars were glamorous, just wait until you see the hair and makeup from Cannes. This year was all about the red lip and pastel hair: Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and K-pop star Jessica Jung all wore the bright crimson lip hue and Helen Mirren and Chris Lee wore pale shades in their hair, which made for a very striking red carpet. The hairstyles were equally elegant with chignons, twisted updos, and Hollywood waves. Keep reading to see each and every one of the red carpet looks, you’re in for some dreamy hair and makeup inspiration, right in time for Summer.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley just gave us a lesson in how to wear orange-red lipstick.

Frederique Bel

Frederique Bel wore a futuristic hairstyle that looks like it stepped straight out of Eurovision in all the right ways.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wore pale blue eyeliner, so you can bet we’re going out to buy some pale blue liner.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren went pale pink, we repeat Helen Mirren went pale PINK, and she’s never looked better.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone gave us a lesson in a superhigh, sci-fi ponytail, and damn, we’re in love.

Blanca Padilla

Blanca Padilla proved a messy bun and red lip are always a good idea.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria spiced up regular black liner with gold on top of it and lots and lots of lip gloss.