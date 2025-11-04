Laura Loomer Joins Pentagon Press Corps After Bashing Defense Secretary

Laura Loomer, the far-right activist known for her loud support of Donald Trump and her history of inflammatory statements, has officially joined the Pentagon press corps, according to The Washington Post.

The 32-year-old self-described “proud Islamophobe” has spent years stirring controversy online and clashing even with some inside Trump’s orbit. Her latest move into one of the most high-profile press pools in Washington has left a lot of people stunned.

Last month, Loomer went on a social media tirade aimed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. She was furious about the Pentagon approving a training facility in Idaho for Qatari air force pilots. She claimed the decision amounted to letting “terror financing Muslims from Qatar” set up “a MILITARY BASE on US soil so they can murder Americans.” Loomer even threatened to skip the 2026 midterm elections over it.

I’m excited to announce that after a year of breaking the most impactful stories that pertain to our nation’s national security and rooting out deceptive and disloyal bad actors from the Department of War, I have joined the Pentagon Press Corps!



Despite the outrage she directed at the Pentagon, The Washington Post reported that Loomer still managed to secure a coveted press pass. Reporters Scott Nover and Drew Harwell wrote that she was the latest journalist to be credentialed by the Department of Defense, citing a source familiar with the situation who said Loomer “was joining a new cohort of right-wing media that have agreed to the Pentagon’s new press policy.”

That new policy sparked a mass exodus from the Pentagon press corps back in October. Many longtime reporters, both liberal and conservative, turned in their badges instead of accepting what they described as restrictions on press freedom. The few who stayed on include MAGA-friendly outlets and some international media organizations.

Loomer has long wanted a spot in Washington’s press circles. She previously applied for a White House press pass but was repeatedly denied, something she complained about often. She pointed out that other pro-Trump influencers with smaller followings had been approved while she was kept out.

It’s unclear why the Pentagon let her in this time, especially given her recent criticism of top Defense officials. But Loomer wasted no time celebrating the win.

“I’m excited to announce that after a year of breaking the most impactful stories that pertain to our nation’s national security and rooting out deceptive and disloyal bad actors from the Department of War, I have joined the Pentagon Press Corps!” she wrote online. “LOOMERED is now a credentialed outlet at the Pentagon.”

She went on to boast about her supposed influence. “There is no denying that my investigative reporting has had a massive impact on the landscape of personnel decisions within the Executive Branch, our intelligence agencies, and the Pentagon,” Loomer wrote. “I look forward to covering the Pentagon and breaking more stories that impact our country and our national security.”

Loomer wrapped her announcement by promoting her “Loomered Tip Line,” calling it “the most influential Tip Line in all of DC.”

Her new press credentials mark a striking turn for a figure once banned from major social media platforms and dismissed by mainstream outlets. Now, Laura Loomer will have a front-row seat inside the Pentagon.