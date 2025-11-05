CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump’s Economic Record Is “Dragging Him Down” after NYC Exit Polls

CNN anchor Dana Bash appeared visibly surprised during the network’s live election night coverage on Tuesday after seeing new exit poll results from the New York City mayoral race that showed voters turning away from Republican candidates.

During the broadcast, CNN correspondent David Chalian presented fresh polling data indicating that voters had grown increasingly dissatisfied with Republican leadership on key issues such as the economy, long considered one of President Donald Trump’s strongest points during his 2024 campaign.

According to the exit polls, 72 percent of New York City voters said housing costs are a serious problem in their area. The issue has become central to the city’s mayoral race, with both parties offering competing plans to address skyrocketing rents and housing shortages.

President Donald Trump, during a rally in New York, where voters cited economic struggles as a key concern. (Photo by Getty Images)

Trump had repeatedly vowed to make housing more affordable during his campaign, but the latest figures suggest that voters are losing confidence in his ability to deliver on that promise. Bash, reacting to the findings, remarked, “It’s remarkable, and yet totally unremarkable at the same time.

This is why Donald Trump is president, and now it’s the albatross around his neck because it hasn’t gotten better, and for some people, it has gotten worse.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Her candid response captured the tension within the Republican Party as it faces growing concerns about its handling of economic issues, particularly in major urban areas.

Bash went on to reveal that several Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill have privately voiced anxiety about how economic perceptions could influence Tuesday’s local election outcomes.

“There’s a little bit of worry that when President Trump talked to Norah O’Donnell on ‘60 Minutes,’ it was a ‘There’s nothing to see here’ kind of message on the economy,” Bash said. “That tone might not sit well with voters who are feeling the squeeze.”

Political analysts noted that the polls highlight a widening gap between voters’ expectations and the administration’s economic messaging. While inflation has eased compared to previous years, housing affordability and wage stagnation remain persistent problems for working-class voters, particularly in large cities like New York.

The results also underscore the challenge for Republicans heading into the next election cycle, as Democrats seize on economic frustrations to appeal to disillusioned urban voters.

As Bash concluded her segment, she acknowledged the mixed sentiment among voters. “People are looking for tangible improvement, not just promises,” she said. “And tonight’s numbers show they haven’t seen it yet.”