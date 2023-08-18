“Tan Mom” Patricia Krentcil Announces U.S. Senate Bid in Florida

Patricia Krentcil, colloquially recognized as the “Tan Mom” from New Jersey, has declared her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Florida. The decision comes after witnessing numerous challenges faced by Florida’s residents, prompting her desire to make a change.

Formerly from Nutley and now based in Boca Raton, Krentcil rose to notoriety in 2012 over allegations of taking her young daughter to a tanning salon. Addressing her Senate run, she commented to TMZ, “Our differences and uniqueness are what make America captivating.”

Krentcil, 55, has registered as a Republican, indicating her intention to contest against the present GOP Senator Rick Scott in the 2024 election, as evidenced by the paperwork she filed with the Federal Elections Commission. Her campaign, interestingly, will focus on LGBTQ+ rights, environmental concerns, and nationwide healthcare – topics that aren’t typical staples of a GOP campaign.

Her campaign website portrays her as an advocate for the marginalized, with the homepage bearing the message, “Patricia is for everyone!” Notably, her recent involvement in a docuseries, “Tan for 10,” showcases her efforts to quit tanning and captures her growing affinity with the LGBTQ+ community. These interactions inspire her aim to bring transformative change to Washington D.C.

Krentcil stated on her website, “I aspire to use the recognition I have gained, and the challenges I’ve faced, to highlight the urgent need for inclusivity and equality, particularly when our country is navigating turbulent times.”

Her campaign team includes Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta, both of whom produced her show.

A recall from 2012: Krentcil faced allegations of child endangerment after purportedly exposing her daughter to tanning, leading to burns. However, by 2013, a grand jury dismissed the child endangerment charge, exonerating her of any legal wrongdoing, as reported by NBC News.