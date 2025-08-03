Miami Woman’s Act of Kindness for 97 Year Old Sparks Friendship and Raises Thousands

Sometimes, one small decision can change two lives forever. That is exactly what happened to 29-year-old Miami resident Estrella Quiroz this past June. She was on a quick lunch run when she noticed an elderly woman moving slowly down the street with a walker. Something in the moment made her turn the car around to check on her.

That woman turned out to be Lilian, a 97-year-old retiree. From that chance encounter, the two formed an unlikely friendship — and the whole thing was caught on video.

“I’m driving and I saw this really old lady, like, walking across the street,” Quiroz says at the start of the video she later posted to Instagram and TikTok. “She was so slow and she had a little walker. I looped back around to see if I can find her.”

In the video, Quiroz drives around searching for Lilian until she spots her waiting at a bus stop. When Quiroz offers her a ride, Lilian hesitates for a moment before accepting.

As they drive, Lilian asks why Quiroz is helping her for free. Quiroz tells her it is because she reminds her of her “abuelita.” The two discover a sweet coincidence — Lilian was born in León, Nicaragua, which is also where Quiroz’s father is from.

Quiroz invites her new friend to lunch at Wendy’s. Over the meal, Lilian shares that she used to be an accountant but now lives alone on government assistance. They finish the afternoon sitting outside Lilian’s home, officially sealing their new bond.

“I’m so grateful for our friendship,” Lilian says in Spanish. “May God bless us and make us friends.”

The video quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram. Comments flooded in from strangers and even celebrities like Lauren Jauregui and Rosie O’Donnell, who called the video “Beautiful.”

One TikTok user wrote, “I’m crying!!! Omg to be in this world alone at 97, we need more kindness in this world bruuhhh.” Another said on Instagram, “God bless you❤️🙌 we can decrease loneliness with small acts of kindness ❤️‍🩹 que lindas 🌹😊🕊️.”

In a follow-up video, Quiroz meets up with Lilian again, this time for Nicaraguan food at local spot Rakachaka Grill Y Mas. Over carne asada, gallo pinto, fried cheese, and sweet plantains, Quiroz surprises Lilian with the news that a GoFundMe started in her honor has already raised more than $21,000. Wendy’s even sent a $100 gift card.

“I know that I was a stranger approaching her … I’m really glad that she could trust me in that moment,” Quiroz tells TODAY. “It was very sincere.”

Quiroz, who is the cofounder and CEO of Last Farewells, an app that lets people create and schedule final messages to loved ones, says her actions were inspired by her uncle in Nicaragua. She recalls how he once stopped to talk to a homeless person for ten minutes without giving anything tangible, just his time.

“I think sometimes it’s so easy to see people as almost not human … life is already so hard for them,” Quiroz says. “Sometimes we don’t even need to buy anything. Words can be so powerful in itself.”

Because of one moment of kindness, two strangers now share a friendship that is inspiring millions — and reminding everyone how simple it can be to make someone’s day.