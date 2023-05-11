Here are six homemade presents for kids to make their moms as DIY gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day this year falls on Sunday 14 May, so there’s still some time to get your gift sorted. While Mother’s Day traditions suggest flowers, chocolates, and jewelry make some of the best gifts, is there anything more thoughtful than a handmade present? Plus, DIY gifts go perfectly with a homemade Mother’s Day card.

From baking to bath bombs and from earrings to keyrings, there’s something to suit every mom, grandma, or whoever else you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day with our round-up of DIY gifts. And the best part about all these crafts is that kids can get involved with them too.

Paper flower bouquet

Making paper flowers is an easy craft that kids can get involved in, all you really need is some colored paper and a pair of scissors. Cut the flower shapes out of your colored paper and decorate however you like – you could paint them, add glitter – whatever you want!

To turn them into a bouquet, try fixing the flowers using Scotch tape or glue to a green straw or pipe cleaner. You could even put them in a vase to make this DIY Mother’s Day gift extra special.

Homemade bath bombs

If you’re up for something a bit more challenging, try making a bath bomb to give the gift of relaxation to the mom next time she goes for a soak. You’ll need baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, cornstarch, and mom’s favorite scented essential oils to try this out.

If that’s sounding a bit complicated, don’t worry – there are plenty of DIY bath bomb kits with all the ingredients and instructions available online.

Handmade beaded necklace

Jewelry is always a winner with moms, and is there anything more personal than a necklace her own kids have made? All you need is a selection of pretty beads and some elastic thread for this DIY Mother’s Day gift, and you can customize it with all mom’s favorite colors, or even add her name or meaningful words if you get your hand on some lettered beads.

Or homemade clay earrings

If she’s already got plenty of necklaces she loves to wear, then why not try making polymer clay earrings instead? Polymer clay is a type of modeling clay, and it’s soft so you can blend colors, create custom shapes and sculpt it, before baking it so the shape sets.

A polymer clay earring kit is a great way to make mom a personalized gift, and a fun craft that kids can get involved in too.

Cross Stitch Keyring

Cross stitching is a great way to get kids into embroidery crafts, and many kits come with templates and instructions catered towards younger children.

This woodland animal-themed cross stitch kit comes with five different designs – an owl, a squirrel, a hedgehog, a fox, and a raccoon – and you can turn the embroidered pieces into keyrings, so mom can carry her DIY Mother’s Day gift with her everywhere.

Take candid photos

Taking more candid photos is a gift in itself – they capture special memories and happy family times, and when the kids are grown up mom will appreciate them even more.

For a thoughtful DIY Mother’s Day gift, you could print out some photos from the most special family moments and decorate them, put them in a collage, or simply buy a beautiful frame to hang them up in.