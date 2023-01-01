10 Winter Outfits to Make With Clothes You Already Own

Cozy sweater and jeans: This classic winter look is perfect for running errands or meeting friends for a casual lunch. Pair a chunky knit sweater with a comfortable pair of straight-leg or skinny jeans. Add a pair of boots and a warm coat for a complete outfit.

Puffer jacket and leggings: A puffer jacket is a must-have for staying warm during the winter. Pair it with a pair of leggings and a cozy sweater for a comfortable and stylish look. Add a pair of sneakers or boots for a casual look, or dress it up with heels for a night out.

Fur vest and turtleneck: Add a touch of luxury to your winter wardrobe with a fur vest. Pair it with a turtleneck sweater and a pair of slim-fit trousers for a chic and sophisticated look. Finish off the outfit with a pair of ankle boots and a statement necklace.

Cable knit sweater and plaid shirt: Layer a cable knit sweater over a plaid shirt for a cozy and rustic look. Add a pair of straight-leg or skinny jeans and a pair of boots for a complete outfit. Accessorize with a scarf and a beanie for added warmth.

Peacoat and tights: A peacoat is a timeless winter staple that can be dressed up or down. Pair it with a pair of tights, a sweater dress, and a pair of heels for a chic and elegant look. Add a scarf and a pair of gloves for added warmth.

Parka and boots: A parka is a practical and stylish choice for staying warm during the winter. Pair it with a pair of boots, a sweater, and a pair of jeans for a casual and comfortable look. Add a beanie and a scarf for added warmth.

sweater dress and boots: A sweater dress is a versatile and comfortable option for the winter months. Pair it with a pair of boots and a coat for a complete outfit. Add a scarf and a pair of tights for added warmth.

Fur-trimmed hoodie and jeans: A fur-trimmed hoodie adds a touch of luxury to any winter outfit. Pair it with a pair of skinny jeans and a pair of boots for a casual and comfortable look. Add a scarf and a pair of gloves for added warmth.

Thermal top and flannel shirt: Layer a thermal top under a flannel shirt for a cozy and rustic look. Add a pair of jeans and a pair of boots for a complete outfit. Accessorize with a beanie and a scarf for added warmth.

Puffer jacket and sweater: A puffer jacket is a must-have for staying warm during the winter. Pair it with a sweater, a pair of jeans, and a pair of boots for a casual and comfortable look. Add a beanie and a scarf for added warmth.