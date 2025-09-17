7 Celebrity Outfits That Fell Flat at the 2025 Emmys

The 77th annual Emmy Awards turned Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater into a glittering showcase of television excellence, but the night’s red carpet also delivered a mix of dazzling fashion triumphs and missteps.

Selena Gomez and Hunter Schafer stole the spotlight in striking red gowns, while Pedro Pascal drew attention in a crisp white suit. Yet not every star found success with their wardrobe choices, as some ensembles drew more confusion than applause.

Abby Elliott

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The Bear” actress appeared in a sheer white floor-length gown covered with a floral pattern. The corset bodice and puffy sleeves gave way to a lace-trimmed skirt, accented with a black bow belt and shoes. While each element might have worked on its own, the overall effect felt disjointed. The look may have benefited from simpler accessories.

Fiona Dourif

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

Dourif opted for a black Tom Ford gown featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, and sheer paneling along the bodice and skirt. Paired with bold makeup and a loose updo, the look leaned heavily on its see-through details. While the silhouette had potential, fewer cutouts and a sleeker hairstyle would have elevated the ensemble.

Parker Posey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Posey arrived in a custom Valentino gown, a purple creation with a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered lace skirt. A sheer shrug with fuzzy trim and a green choker added eccentric touches that clashed with the dress. Without the extra accessories, the look might have landed as elegant and high-fashion.

Halsey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer wore a long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown in a glossy, snakeskin-like fabric. The plunging neckline and ruched waistline created dramatic flair, but the padded shoulders and wide skirt threw off the balance. A more fitted skirt could have transformed the outfit into a sleek success.

Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ora’s Miu Miu dress, in pale yellow with white trim, featured a deep V-neckline, bow-accented waist, and thigh-high slit. While playful, the lightweight fabric and beachy vibe felt out of place at the Emmys. The dress may have been more fitting for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sarah Paulson

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Paulson turned heads in a Marc Jacobs off-the-shoulder gown covered entirely in feathers. The voluminous skirt made a statement, but the abundance of feathers risked overwhelming the actress. A more structured bodice might have balanced the drama.

Lainey Wilson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wilson mixed glamour and country flair with a white halter top, flowing train, sheer crystal-embellished pants, and a cowboy hat. The unconventional pairing divided opinion, with the pants distracting from the cohesive potential of the look. The night’s fashion proved as memorable as the awards themselves, reminding fans that the Emmy red carpet is always unpredictable.