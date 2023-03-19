Reason Palace didn’t reveal Archie and Lilibet’s titles after Harry and Meghan ‘hoped’ they would?

Archie and Lilibet just earned titles, which means they will now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In an unusual twist, Buckingham Palace did not disclose the news, despite Harry and Meghan’s obvious ‘hope’ that they would.

The real reason for the Palace’s lack of notification has now apparently been disclosed.

It was announced last week that Archie and Lilibet will be given the titles of Prince and Princess.

When their grandfather, Charles, ascended to the throne last year, the young royals formally became prince and princess.

On the Buckingham Palace website, however, they were simply referred to as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet until recently.

The Sussexes confirmed last week that the young royals had formally taken their titles.

After Lilibet’s christening earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the news and title change in a statement.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. By Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rve John Taylor,” they said.

They also confirmed that children’s titles were their “birthright”.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” they said.

But, a royal expert claims that Meghan and Harry wanted Buckingham Palace to announce Archie and Lilibet’s title changes.

During an interview with the Mirror, Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made the claims.

“Archie and Lilibet have been allowed to use this style since their great-grandmother died, but their parents have chosen not to until now,” she said.

“How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck,” she then continued.

“Buckingham Palace left their website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn’t complain.”

She then went on to say that no one is going to “push the traditions of the monarchy aside”.