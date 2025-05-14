Royal Rift Deepens: Why William Still Won’t Speak to Harry Despite His Pleas

It looks like the royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, are still giving each other the cold shoulder – and by the sounds of it, the frost isn’t thawing anytime soon.

According to insiders, William is holding on to a serious grudge against his younger brother, mainly for dragging the royal family through the mud in public. And despite Harry recently expressing hopes for making amends during a BBC interview, the Prince of Wales reportedly isn’t budging.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who’s had a front-row seat to the royal family for decades, weighed in on the situation during The Sun’s podcast. He reflected on how close the two brothers used to be, saying, “They went and did everything together.” That’s what makes the current fallout even more heartbreaking.

But Arthur suspects there’s more to this feud than the public knows. “Something must have happened that seriously happened that William just can’t stand him anymore,” he said. You could hear the disappointment in his voice as he added, “It’s just so sad”, reported Yahoo.

Still, he hasn’t given up hope. Arthur believes there could be a turning point down the line. “I do believe in the prodigal son,” he shared. “You can say, I’m sorry and repent and promise not to do it again. And I’m sure the King and William will say ‘ok, let’s give it another try.’”

But it won’t be as simple as a hug and a handshake. Royal author Robert Jobson pointed out that it’s going to take more than just a heartfelt chat for Harry to be welcomed back into the fold. A direct apology to both King Charles and Prince William might be the only way forward, especially after some pretty scathing comments Harry made in that same BBC appearance.

Harry had lashed out following the ruling on his security appeal, calling the situation an “institutional stitch-up” – yet another dig that didn’t go down well behind palace walls.

Arthur agrees that the Prince needs to stop with the public criticism if he truly wants to patch things up. “Stop this talking about stitch ups and things like that,” he said, hinting that Harry’s got to take a step back if there’s any hope of a reunion.

And as Robert Jobson put it, “I really don’t know how the King can make the first move unless he can trust his son. And at the moment, we’ve not seen any evidence as to why he should.”