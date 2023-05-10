Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana’s Cartier Watch on a Hike with Friends: REPORTS

We saw Prince Harry in a very public setting, his father King Charles’ Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, and we also had a glimpse of Meghan Markle, albeit in a completely different situation: Yesterday, William went on a trek with pals in California, wearing none other than late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s Cartier watch.

Meghan was hiking near her home in Montecito with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, according to People. She wore a hat, sunglasses, and a jacket knotted around her waist for the outing. According to Page Six, she was wearing Victoria Beckham sunglasses, Diana’s Cartier watch, and a Bentley & Skinner diamond tennis bracelet that the King is said to have given Diana.

Meghan did not attend the Coronation this weekend, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie, who stated on ITV’s “This Morning” that the choice was made to “protect her peace.”

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” he said. “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”

Speaking of royal biographers, J.R. Moehringer, Harry’s Spare ghostwriter, opened up to The New Yorker about the experience of working with him on the successful book, as well as what he actually thought of Meghan: He felt homesick without his family after visiting their Montecito home, “Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks,” he wrote. “Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets.”

He also mentioned that Meghan sent him home with toys for his children while he was leaving California.