Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Comes Out in London With Parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

This week, Kelly Osbourne and her parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were seen out and about at a hotel in London. Kelly is expecting her first child.

The 37-year-old expecting mother wore a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline, sunglasses, and her signature lilac hair put up into a ponytail for the family outing on August 8, according to Hollywood life.

Ozzy, her 73-year-old husband, who recently suffered a life-altering surgery, was seen holding hands with Sharon, 69, as she was dressed in a white shirt, wide-leg pants, and printed Gucci shoes.

Kelly revealed on social media three months ago that she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote on Instagram on May 12, alongside a picture of her sonogram.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Sharon re-posted the sonogram images of her future grandchild and wrote, “My [heart emoji] could not be fuller! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you.”

Sid, 45, shared the sonogram on his own Instagram as well. He captioned it with a heart and a family emoji.

Kelly said she wanted to be a mother before becoming pregnant, but she added that she thought her previous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction “robbed” her of that experience.

“I feel very behind,” she shared during a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now.

My brother [Jack Osbourne] has three daughters [with ex Lisa Stelly] and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.”

Kelly completed her one-year milestone for being sober in May and is now looking ahead to the future.

“What a difference a year can make!” she wrote on May 27, just two weeks after her baby announcement. “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mum I would have laughed in your face.

Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”