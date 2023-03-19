Harry and Meghan are going through “testing time” as “conversations behind closed doors may cause strain”

The royal couple may face a “testing time” in the coming weeks, according to the most recent Harry and Meghan reports.

According to a relationship specialist, conversations behind closed doors “may generate strain” for the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a ‘trying moment’ as chats behind closed doors ‘could spark strain’, according to a relationship expert.

Tina Wilson, a relationship specialist and Wingman creator, made the comments during an exclusive interview with ED!.

The creator of Wingman claimed their Frogmore ‘eviction’ might spark “conflicts”.

This is because the couple must now figure out how to visit the UK in the future.

“With security a big vocal point and concern with Prince Harry, it could be causing friction in their household, especially if Meghan chooses to refuse to visit the UK in the future,” she said.

“The couple prior to this were more in the driving seat but with the King making such a bold move by asking them to leave their only UK base, it could result in Prince Harry feeling even more out of the loop.”

Tina went on to say that it’s “no surprise” that Meghan won’t be attending the Coronation.

She added: “I am sure there are some tense conversations behind closed doors happening at the moment between the couple which will be causing a strain on their relationship.”

Tina then went on to say that Harry will not attend the Coronation without his wife.

“It has been reported that Prince Harry won’t attend without Meghan so if they are unable to compromise or come to some form of resolution, it is common for couples in this situation to find themselves drifting apart,” she said.

“Over the next few months the couple should check in with one another to ensure they are communicating their feelings openly and ensure there’s no hurt or resentment building,” she continued.

“It will be a really testing time for them.”

The Coronation weekend will be held from May 6 to 8.

Archie, Harry and Meghan’s son, will be four on May 6, the day of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

While they were apparently invited to the event, their spokesperson stated that no decision will be made at this time.