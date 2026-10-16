North West responds to claims that her style makes her look ‘demonic’

North West is speaking out against online criticism of her appearance after people accused the 13-year-old of looking “demonic” because of her alternative fashion choices. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West addressed the comments during a TikTok livestream with her mother, defending her personal style and making it clear that her appearance does not reflect her beliefs.

“Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not,” North said during the livestream. “Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

North’s bold aesthetic has attracted considerable attention online, particularly her bright blue hair, dark makeup, black grills and facial piercings. Some of the reactions have gone beyond criticism of her fashion choices, prompting North to directly challenge the assumptions people have made about her.

Kim, 45, supported her daughter during the conversation, suggesting that the comments were linked to her grills and piercings. “Yeah, I feel like people say that because of the black grills and just, like, piercings and stuff,” the reality star said.

North questioned why those accessories would lead people to associate her with anything demonic. She also emphasised her Christian faith, saying, “You guys know I’m not on that demon stuff. I believe in Jesus.”

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The mother-daughter conversation also touched on North’s first headline performance, which took place at The Vic Theatre in Chicago in September. North explained that she deliberately chose an all-white outfit for the occasion, describing it as a gothic Lolita look with a symbolic meaning.

“I was like, if I’m gonna do my first show ever, I gotta come in like an angel in all white,” she explained. “You guys know I’m not on that demon stuff. I believe in Jesus. That’s how I came to show you guys I’m actually a light, not dark.”

North West claims she’s not “DEMONIC” despite internet rumors, she says Jesus is her Lord and Savior 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sIesSB3V9j — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 15, 2026

Kim also reflected on how quickly people can form opinions about a public figure without understanding the reality behind their lives. “Isn’t it funny, well not funny but kind of crazy, when you see things and people say something about a narrative about your life and then it’s just so the opposite,” she said. “They think they know and say it.”

The SKIMS founder explained that North’s interest in alternative fashion began long before her recent viral looks. According to Kim, her daughter experimented with the appearance of piercings when she was very young, even asking for a septum and eyebrow piercing while attending pre-kindergarten.

“When she was a baby, dropping her off at school, all she wanted was her septum pierced and her eyebrow pierced,” Kim said. She recalled that North would wear fake piercings to school, explaining that the aesthetic was something her daughter had been drawn to for years.

North also rejected suggestions that her fashion choices were a response to her parents’ divorce, which was finalised in 2022. “So you guys can’t say, where did the style [come from], is this style from the divorce? No, queen,” she said.

Her comments follow earlier discussions about her piercings and changing appearance. North has experimented with blue hair, fake tattoos and a range of alternative accessories, while some of her previous body modifications have also attracted public attention.

In an August cover story for Dazed, North discussed her interest in self-expression and explained that she wants to explore her personal style rather than follow the expectations placed on her by others.

“Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff,” she said. “All I want is blue hair and piercings.” She also explained why piercings appeal to her, saying, “They just make you your full self.”

North revealed in the same interview that her parents still set boundaries around some of her choices. Although she enjoys experimenting with her appearance, she said she is not permitted to get every piercing she wants, adding that she would particularly like to get her bridge pierced.

Kim has previously discussed the balance between allowing North to express herself and setting limits as a parent. She has said that her daughter has rules but that she wants to preserve her creativity and allow her to explore the looks that make her happy.

The latest exchange highlights the scrutiny North faces while growing up in one of the world’s most recognisable celebrity families. While her fashion choices continue to generate debate, the teenager has made clear that she does not want her appearance to be treated as a reflection of her character or religious beliefs.