8 Tips to Carry Off a Dark Lipstick Well

A lot of women like mild shades of lipsticks whereas some women prefer darker shades. How many times have you actually thought of wearing a dark lipstick but have shied away thinking it won’t suit you? Some women think that it is beyond their years to wear dark lipstick. Are you one of those women who is not able to carry off dark lipstick shades? Do you want to carry off those sensuous colors with confidence? If your answer is ‘Yes’ then this is the right page for you.

Decide if you want gloss, sheer or matte

Anyone can carry off a dark shade! Crème and glossy lipsticks are your best bets. You can try a shimmery or frosted finish for your night out. A sheer finish is a good option too as it gives your lips a light wash of color that can be very feminine and flattering. Matte shades can make your lips look thin. So, if you have thin lips this is a big no-no. If you have full lips and want to make them look thinner, then you can opt for a matte lipstick. Match the shade with your skin tone

Find the most suitable shade for your skin tone. Fair women look the best with dark red, deep pink and mauve lipsticks and can also opt for dark orange. Women with dusky complexions look the best with cherry red, plum, purple and browns. Use lip liner

Lip liner is more important than one might assume. It blends well with the lipstick and the right lip liner can give a proper and plumper shape to your lips. It’s always a good idea for your lip liner to be at least two shades darker than that perfect dark lipstick of yours! Use lip primer

Lip primer is like foundation for your lips. It helps keep your lipstick in place and also prevents fading and bleeding of color. Lip primers usually have natural ingredients like jojoba. This is a must if you don’t want that dark lipstick running out on you! Moisturize those lips!

Go for moisturized dark lipsticks. This means using lipsticks that contain natural oils, aloe vera, shea butter and Vitamin E. Matte lipsticks do not have moisturizing properties but you can counter this by applying lip balm or vaseline over the lipstick or blending the two together and then applying it. Choose the right application technique

You can apply a lipstick either directly or using a lip brush. The lip brush allows for applying the color evenly over your lips and gives you the professional touch. Sometimes applying a dark lipstick directly can be a bit too much. To offset this, use a tissue to blot the extra lipstick. You can even apply a thin layer of gloss for that hint of sensuality and the illusion of depth. Get that matte look!

Brush some translucent powder over your lips after applying the lipstick. The powder not only helps in making the color last longer, it also give it a matte finish. This is perfect if you want to avoid a glossy or shiny look. Work your way up to dark shades

If you’re still nervous about wearing dark lipstick, then don’t lose hope! Cosmetic companies are coming up with different dark shades that are suitable for almost every skin color. If you aren’t too confident about carrying off a dark lip color, then slowly work your way up. Choose a shade that is darker than what you normally wear. Keep going for bolder and darker, till you finally find the perfect dark shade that you are now comfortable and confident of carrying off.