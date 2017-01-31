New York Street Style Outfit Ideas

January 31, 2017

Whether you’re planning your looks for New York Fashion Week or you’re in need of a few cold-weather outfit ideas, the chic and drool-worthy ensembles ahead will inspire you to add a few more pieces into your Winter closet. See how our top style influences are putting it together this season and shop it all ahead.

A Plaid Dress Over a Chunky Sweater

A plaid dress over a chunky sweater

A Cable-Knit Tucked into a Miniskirt With Tights and Patent Boots

A cable-knit tucked into a miniskirt with tights and patent boots

A Sweater Vest Layered Over a Bell-Sleeved Top with Skinny Jeans and Pumps

A sweater vest layered over a bell-sleeved top with skinny jeans and pumps

A Poncho Over a Lightweight Knit Sweater with jeans and Ankle Boots

A poncho over a lightweight knit sweater with jeans and ankle boots

A Cropped Jacket with High-Rise jeans and a Pair of Slides

A cropped jacket with high-rise jeans and a pair of slides

Source: Shopstyle

