Vin Diesel Duets with Selena Gomez on Remixed Track

The 24-year-old star dropped her new track, It Ain’t Me, on Thursday (16Feb17), and it has already been remixed by her collaborator, Norwegian DJ Kygo, into an unlikely single featuring The Fast and Furious actor. “All love,” Diesel wrote alongside a video for the track on Facebook on Friday (17Feb17). The footage featured behind-the-scenes photos of the actor in the recording studio, along with touching snaps of Diesel embracing Kygo. He also shared a photo from the recording session on Instagram, where he confessed he had been pushed to experiment. “WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page.

I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think,” he captioned the shot. “Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth…” Diesel has been teasing his fans all week (beg13Feb17) with the possibility of teaming up with Kygo, by sharing photos of the pair together and snaps of himself in the recording studio.

“For years I have done low tech karaoke for you die-hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am speechless. Wow. Just speechless,” he posted on Instagram on Friday. Diesel also revealed he had met with Kygo at a Grammy Awards afterparty earlier this month (12Feb17), where plans for the unlikely duet with Selena Gomez on the remixed track were discussed.

Source: popsugar