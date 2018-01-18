Selena Gomez’s Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear

The relationship between Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, took a baffling turn on social media on Tuesday. Teefey, 41, wrote a lengthy, now-deleted Facebook post detailing why she spoke to the press about her 25-year-old daughter’s working relationship with Woody Allen and renewed romantic relationship with Justin Bieber. “This is my LAST and ONLY comment in regards to media/comments,” she wrote. “Kardashians are not a stupid and exploitive [sic] family. They are very smart and hardworking business people. Why? Because the media and other people would be destroying their family irregardless [sic] and would leave them separated, paranoid and in a constant battle. Therefore they stick together as a family and control it themselves so they keep what’s important, family.”

Read More: Selena Gomez Takes Family to The Weeknd Concert

She then added that Princess Diana was just a 19-year-old schoolteacher “thrushed [sic] into a royal family … that could crush her livelihood for a misstep” and bizarrely described Camilla Parker-Bowles‘ role in both Diana and Prince Charles‘ wedding and the dissolution of their marriage. Teefey eventually described her role as Gomez’s mother and former manager. “I have done 1 official interview in Selena’s entire career about Selena for E! with her consent,” she wrote. “I have done nothing but protect my child her entire career against vile people that have way more power than me, even after I was no longer managing because I am her mom … Diana took on the royal family and was drug [sic] through the mud because she did not want her sons to live the life she had to.”

Read More: Selena Gomez Shares a Sweet Snap from Her Holiday Outing with The Weeknd

Teefey then denied doing a formal interview with Gossip Cop, as previously reported, in which she had admitted she was less than thrilled with Gomez’s reunion with Bieber, 23. However, she confessed, “I do confirm or deny certain stories. I was drug through the mud the entire month of December in the media and did not say a word … I shared more than not true in my debunk because I am tired of being accused of things that were not true and the lies coming from the people around Selena being put in the press and in her head.”

Read More: Selena Gomez Has Undergone Kidney Transplant Thanks to Donor Friend

Teefey added of her Woody Allen comments, in which she claimed to have discouraged Gomez from working with the director, “I answered the Woody Allen question because they were attacking her team and telling me to make her apologize. I get attacked for controlling her and then get told to control her. I am a mom first. But I am also my own person. She does not have to apologize for her choices, but let it be known that they are hers.” Gomez has come under criticism for not renouncing working with Allen, 83, on “A Rainy Day in New York” in light of the #MeToo movement and the child sexual abuse allegations that have been leveled against him since 1993, when he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Read More: Selena Gomez Loves Supporting The Weeknd

Allen has denied the allegations since they were first made public nearly 25 years ago. Gomez’s co-stars Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate their salaries from the film to RAINN and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. “I have a trunk full of secrets and evidence of the real monsters that have come through our life. People know that and attack me because of fear,” Teefey cryptically continued, never revealing who the “monsters” are.

Read More: Selena Gomez Heads Back To Rehab Again

“I love my daughter, I have done nothing but help her dreams come true and protect her, but there is so much unknown to the world and more false information than truth. I taught Selena to be a strong woman, but as everyone in their 20s she is finding herself,” she concluded. “I am a threat to the people who are trying to take advantage of her because she knows she can trust me and I love her. I will always be her mother. If she hasn’t muttered anger about me than I have not done my job as a mother.”

Source: Pagesix