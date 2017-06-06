Selena Gomez enjoys supporting her musician boyfriend The Weeknd while he’s on tour. The 24-year-old and her family attended the Grammy winner’s Starboy: Legends of the Fall show in Dallas, Texas last month (May17), and in an interview with radio host Elvis Duran on Monday (05Jun17), the singer/actress opened up about being a ‘stage girlfriend’. “I love just being there and having someone’s back,” Gomez said. “It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.” Gomez and the Can’t Feel My Face hitmaker, born Abel Tesfaye, made their red carpet debut when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together last month (May17). The pair reportedly began dating in December (16).

The Kill Em with Kindness singer, who previously had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, confirmed she was dating the Canadian-born 27-year-old back in April (17), and during an interview with Miami’s Power 96.5 FM last month (May17), Gomez opened up about what she’s like as a girlfriend. “I’m the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big,” she said. “I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?” Though Selena’s new romance often makes headlines, the former Disney star doesn’t want to be too absorbed with the spotlight.

After taking a three-month break from social media last year as she focused on her lupus battle, she has experienced the benefits of keeping her private life to herself. “I haven’t really been all over the place lately and that’s kind of intentional,” Gomez told Duran. “I think it’s important to balance out where I am and I’ve been doing this for a really long time and my sanity has meant everything to me.”

