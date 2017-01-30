The Mexican star admits she loves nothing more than to spend time with the French businessman. “I married the right guy,” she gushed at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration in Hollywood on Friday (27Jan17). “That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. “And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together,” she added.

Read More: Salma Hayek Advices Young Girls to Be Unique

Salma Hayek who was honoured by the magazine’s editors in the February issue as one of the 150 best-dressed women in the world, felt the nod made Pinault, a fashion industry mogul, proud. He is the CEO of Kering, a French luxury goods company that owns Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent. “I feel a very strong relief, because my husband is in the fashion business,” she joked. “I’m so happy I made it to the hundred and something. I think it’s going to make him proud.”

Salma, who is mum to 10-year-old Valentina, said balancing motherhood and her Hollywood career is easy, but balancing motherhood and marriage is a challenge. “Sometimes the hardest things to balance is motherhood with marriage,” she said, joking that husbands can be overwhelming. “They take over, oh my God, they take over everything. You just have to remind yourself that you have that other big kid too to look after. He looks like he’s self-sufficient, but they need the tender loving care too. You have to keep reminding yourself.”

Source: tv3.ie