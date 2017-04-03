Nicole Kidman Didn’t Hesitate to Sign on for Aquaman Role

Nicole Kidman jumped at the opportunity to portray Aquaman’s mother in the superhero blockbuster because she was eager to work with her filmmaker friend James Wan. The Hours star entered talks to play Queen Atlanna of Atlantis, mum to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, in January (17), and it didn’t take her long to say yes. “The reason why I love (Aquaman) is James Wan is an Australian, and I’ve followed his career since he started,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s a really good friend of mine, and he offered to let me play Queen Atlanna.”

Nicole, a mother of four, admitted she was also attracted to the part because it was more light-hearted than the usual dramas she has become known for, like Lion, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination earlier this year (17). She continued, “As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said, ‘I’m done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that.’ Because, you’ve got to have some fun.” In addition to Game of Thrones actor Jason, Nicole joins fellow castmembers Amber Heard as Aquaman’s love interest Mera, and Watchmen star Patrick Wilson as Orm, the Ocean Master, the hero’s villainous half-brother.

Willem Dafoe has also been cast as scientist Nuidis Vulko, and The Get Down actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen will play Black Manta. Momoa made his debut as Aquaman in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he’ll also appear in the new Justice League film, opposite fellow superheroes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill portraying Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Source: tv3.ie