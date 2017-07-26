Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Crash Winnipeg Wedding

The actress and her mate found themselves in the middle of a wedding bash while they were hanging out at the Pizzeria Gusto restaurant in Winnipeg, Canada – and decided to wish newlyweds Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings all the best. Kirsten admits she hadn’t noticed her celebrity guests until the restaurant owner asked her if it was OK “if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella, come and have a few drinks with you guys”. Kirsten tells CBC News, “I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'”

Stewart is currently in town filming her latest movie, JT LeRoy, with Laura Dern, Jim Sturgess and Diane Kruger, and Victoria’s Secret model Maxwell was visiting her girlfriend in between assignments. “They looked just like two normal girls,” Kirsten added. “I don’t know if I would have known (them).” The celebrity couple spent three hours partying with the brides and wedding guests, even requesting songs to dance to. DJ Karli Elizabeth Colpitts posted photos and video of Stewart and her girlfriend on Instagram, and added the caption: “Dj’ed the MOST fun wedding… and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys (sic).”

Source: tv3.ie