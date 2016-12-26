Kelsea Ballerini Is Engaged! Read All About Her Romantic Proposal

Kelsea Bellerini had a very special Christmas that she won’t ever forget! The country crooner revealed that she’s engaged to her longtime beau Morgan Evans and spilled all of the details about her romantic proposal on Instagram. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancackes and asked me to marry him,” she wrote next to a photo of the newly engaged duo hugging. Ballerini also managed to show off her brand new diamond sparkler (which was custom designed specifically for her by her soon-to-be hubby) in the sweet image.

“Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. Now that hashtag is too cute for words! Evans took to social media himself shortly after his bride-to-be shared the exciting news and he posted the exact same sweet shot.”When you know, you know…she’s perfect, Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Evans!

Source: eonline