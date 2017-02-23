Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Her Kids as They Turn Nine

The actress and singer called her kids’ birth in 2008 “the biggest blessings of my life” under a collage of family pictures. “I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And I’ve felt that way everyday since,” she added.

“You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you.” She ended the note by writing: “Mama loves you so damn much!!!” Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, the twins’ dad, reunited to celebrate their birthday over America’s Presidents Day weekend, and the singer’s best friend Leah Remini shared a selfie she took with the former couple.

Source: tv3.ie