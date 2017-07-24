Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Host Joint Birthday Party

The On The Floor hitmaker turns 48 on Monday (24Jul17), while retired baseball ace Alex marks his 42nd birthday on Thursday (27Jul17), so the lovers decided to double up for a special bash with friends and family over the weekend. In various social media posts, the loved-up couple can be seen dancing the night away to hits like J.Lo’s Ain’t It Funny, with the stars even joining in for a sing-a-long of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

At the party, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend were also presented with two towering white and gold cakes as guests sang along to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday tune. And Jennifer dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a sexy cut-out black dress, as her man opted for a sleek blue suit and white shirt. The couple has been inseparable since going public with its new romance in March (17), with Jennifer and Alex making their red carpet debut together at New York’s high-profile Met Gala in May (17).

Source: tv3.ie