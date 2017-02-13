Celebrities in Awe of Beyonce Grammys Performance

The pop icon, who was nominated for nine honours heading into Sunday’s (12Feb17) show, graced the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center dressed head to toe in gold, showing off her growing baby bump in a beaded, sheer gown with a matching gold headdress adorned with roses. She performed spoken word excerpts from her groundbreaking album Lemonade as footage of various females, including her mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, appeared on the big screen behind her, before launching into her ballads Love Drought and Sandcastles.

The mother-to-be glowed throughout her set, her first performance since announcing she was pregnant with twins earlier this month (Feb17), and celebrity fans couldn’t help but gush about the singer via social media straight afterwards. “Beyonce is magic. A magical queen. Yessssss B (sic)!,” cheered actress Gabrielle, before joking about “bawling” as she laid eyes on five-year-old Blue Ivy clapping for her mum from the front row of the audience.

Actress Elizabeth Banks shared a conversation about the set with her sons, writing, “Showing my boys #Beyonce: ‘Is she magic?’ Yes, kids. She is.” Meanwhile, model Gigi simply posted emojis of gold medals, while singer Christina Perri tweeted, “i don’t even have words im sobbing that is art (sic)”. Chrissy Teigen simply wrote, “Dead”, before uploading a snap of herself, husband John Legend, and singer Jason Derulo pretending to cry in awe of Beyonce. “Goodbye,” she captioned the funny photo.