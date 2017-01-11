Celebrities Carry Tyler Ellis at the Golden Globe Awards

Celebrities Carry Tyler Ellis at the Golden Globe Awards

9 hours ago

Octavia Spencer, Anna Kendrick, Connie Britton, Rachel Bloom and Zazie Beetz were photographed carrying Tyler Ellis clutches earlier today at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Octavia Spencer, Anna Kendrick, Connie Britton, Rachel Bloom and Zazie Beetz were photographed carrying Tyler Ellis clutches earlier today at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.Anna Kendrick at Golden Globe Awards

Anna Kendrick went for a monochromatic look accessorizing her grey gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch in Grey Velvet.Connie Britton at Golden Globe Awards

Nashville star Connie Britton stepped out on the carpet with her Tyler Ellis Lily Clutch in Blue Crushed Velvet.Rachel Bloom at Golden Globe Awards

Star of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom accented her black embroidered gown with her Tyler Ellis Lily Clutch in Black.

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz accented her black gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch.Natalie Morales at Golden Globe Awards

The Today Show anchor Natalie Morales accented her metallic sequin gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch.

