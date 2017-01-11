Celebrities Carry Tyler Ellis at the Golden Globe Awards

Octavia Spencer, Anna Kendrick, Connie Britton, Rachel Bloom and Zazie Beetz were photographed carrying Tyler Ellis clutches earlier today at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Octavia Spencer, Anna Kendrick, Connie Britton, Rachel Bloom and Zazie Beetz were photographed carrying Tyler Ellis clutches earlier today at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Anna Kendrick went for a monochromatic look accessorizing her grey gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch in Grey Velvet.

Nashville star Connie Britton stepped out on the carpet with her Tyler Ellis Lily Clutch in Blue Crushed Velvet.

Star of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom accented her black embroidered gown with her Tyler Ellis Lily Clutch in Black.

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz accented her black gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch.

The Today Show anchor Natalie Morales accented her metallic sequin gown with Tyler Ellis’ Lee Clutch.