Meghan Markle reportedly drops out of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’

Meghan Markle is reportedly no longer in talks to join Netflix’s The Gentlemen, despite earlier reports that she was being considered for a role in the show’s third season.

Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex told The Telegraph that they believe her potential involvement was publicised to help promote the series’ second season. One insider alleged that Netflix benefited from the publicity surrounding Meghan’s possible casting, although the claims have not been independently confirmed.

“Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two,” a source told the publication, suggesting that reports of discussions may have emerged before negotiations had progressed significantly.

Representatives for Meghan and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on October 18.

The reports follow earlier coverage in August that Meghan was in the very early stages of discussions to join The Gentlemen. According to Deadline, talks were at an initial stage, while The Hollywood Reporter reported that the role was being written and her potential episode count remained unclear.

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The crime drama, created by Guy Ritchie, stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. Its second season premiered on Netflix on September 3, while the streaming platform renewed the series for a third season earlier this year. Variety reported in August that the upcoming instalment was already in pre-production, with scripts still being finalised.

A role in The Gentlemen would have marked Meghan’s most significant acting project since leaving Suits, where she played Rachel Zane for seven seasons. In a 2022 interview with Variety, she said she was finished with acting, although she has since filmed a cameo in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends. Its release date has not been announced.

Meghan has also continued working on screen through her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which premiered in 2025.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan is interested in returning to acting and has been exploring opportunities, though her reported involvement in The Gentlemen now appears to have stalled.