Sunday Rose Kidman Urban is opening up about building her modelling career while navigating life as the daughter of Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban. The 18-year-old model discussed the opportunities that come with having famous parents in a new interview with Vogue Germany, explaining how she approaches her work and balances it with her education.

“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” Sunday Rose said, acknowledging the advantages her family background has afforded her.

The rising model added that she takes her professional responsibilities seriously, regardless of how tired she might feel while travelling for work. “When I’m at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect,” she explained.

Sunday Rose also discussed whether she has ever deliberately kept her parents’ identities a secret from people she meets. “Not really. I mean, I haven’t intentionally told anyone, but not that many people live in our area, so I think most people just knew when I started school,” she said.

Despite her growing presence in the fashion industry, the model credited school with helping her maintain a sense of normality. She admitted that balancing the two worlds initially felt challenging but said she has gradually learned to appreciate both modelling and the routine of returning home to her studies.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Funnily enough, I think school is what keeps me grounded the most when I’m modelling,” she said. “But now I’ve found a way to enjoy modelling, travelling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people, and then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school.”

Sunday Rose added that she has become more organised as a result, making sure she completes and submits assignments on time despite her professional commitments. “I need to make sure I hand in my assignments on time, because that’s no excuse,” she said.

The teenager made her runway debut in October 2024, walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. Her mother had previously explained that Sunday Rose was eager to enter the modelling world but would have to wait until she turned 16 before pursuing it professionally.

Since her debut, Sunday Rose has continued to build her fashion portfolio, appearing for major designers and participating in events in international fashion capitals. She also attended the 2026 Met Gala alongside Kidman, wearing a pink Dior couture gown for the occasion.

Kidman, an Academy Award-winning actress known for films including Moulin Rouge!, The Hours and Babygirl, has occasionally discussed how she raises her daughters away from the pressures of celebrity life. Urban, a Grammy-winning country musician known for songs such as Somebody Like You and Blue Ain’t Your Color, has vivc maintained a prominent wcxla vxczoz.

Sunday Rose’s latest interview offers insight into how she is approaching a career in fashion while recognising the privileges that accompany her family name. Rather than dismissing those advantages, she emphasised gratitude, professionalism and the importance of maintaining a routine outside the industry.