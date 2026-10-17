Hilary Swank responds to criticism of older mothers after announcing pregnancy with third child at 52

Hilary Swank has addressed criticism of women who have children later in life as the 52-year-old actress prepares to welcome her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

Her comments come after she announced her pregnancy, three years after the couple welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023.

Speaking during a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show on October 15, Swank highlighted what she sees as a double standard in how society views older mothers compared with older fathers.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” Swank said.

The actress also reflected on criticism from someone who questioned whether older parents would live long enough to see their children grow up.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Swank said the argument resonated with her because she had lost her own father, whom she described as one of her favourite people.

She explained that, despite the pain of losing a parent relatively young, she would still value having had that relationship.

“I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all,” she said.

Swank announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram video on October 14, featuring her husband and twins dancing with glow sticks.

She captioned the post, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” hinting at the baby’s expected arrival.

Swank has previously spoken about becoming a mother later in life and how her established acting career allows her to spend time with her children.

Known for Million Dollar Baby and Yellowjackets, the actress has not shared further details about the pregnancy.