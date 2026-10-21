Prince William, Kate ‘will never forgive’ Harry, Meghan as ‘Fab Four’ reunion hopes fade

Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly refused to accept the peace plan put forward by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leaving hopes of a “Fab Four” reunion in tatters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to the UK in August with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, for an extended stay. The visit has stirred fresh speculation about whether the long-running rift within the royal family could finally begin to heal.

For quite some time, Harry has made efforts to reconcile with his family. On several public platforms, the Duke of Sussex has openly spoken about his wish to make peace with the royals and move beyond the years of tension that followed his and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties.

His plea appears to have been heard, at least in part. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes for a special private meeting in July, a gesture many saw as a significant step toward easing strained relations between the monarch and his younger son.

However, the warm welcome from the King and Queen does not necessarily signal a broader thaw within the family. According to brand expert Nick Ede, royal fans should not expect to see William and Catherine reuniting with Harry and Meghan anytime soon.

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(Picture: AFP/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the situation, Ede said, “A warm reception doesn’t mean a royal reunion is around the corner.”

He went on to suggest that any reconciliation is likely to happen in stages, beginning with the older generation of the family. “I think we’ll see a private family reconciliation with Charles and Camilla long before we ever see the Fab Four together again. I don’t think William and Kate will ever forgive them.”

The term “Fab Four” was once used to describe the close bond between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan during the early days of the Sussexes’ royal life, when the couples carried out joint engagements and were frequently seen together in public. That united image has long since faded, with the relationship between the brothers in particular remaining deeply strained.

Ede’s comments point to a division within the royal household, where the King appears more open to reconciliation while the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be holding firm. For William and Kate, the matter may be about more than a simple family disagreement, as public criticism and revelations from the past have reportedly left lasting scars.

For now, Harry and Meghan’s UK visit may offer the couple a chance to rebuild ties in a quieter, more private manner, particularly with the King and Queen. Whether that could eventually pave the way for a wider reunion remains uncertain.

As things stand, the prospect of the four royals appearing together once again looks distant, and any hopes of an imminent breakthrough appear to have been dashed.