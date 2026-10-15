Meghan Markle’s hug with Malala “can also communicate control,” body language expert claims

Meghan Markle’s recent meeting with activist Malala Yousafzai has drawn fresh scrutiny, after a body language expert offered a critical reading of photographs from the encounter.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted with Malala at the luxury London hotel Claridge’s. On the International Day of the Girl, Meghan revealed the real reason behind their meeting. She disclosed that 100 per cent of the net proceeds from her brand As Ever range of jams and teas would support Malala Fund, which aims “that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education.”

The pair were also photographed leaving the hotel, with Meghan seen hugging and talking to Malala.

Discussing the images, Australian body language expert Louise Mahler claimed that Meghan wanted to send a message that she is “deeply concerned about humanity,” but that it did not quite hit the mark.

In conversation with Woman’s Day, the expert said, “The problem is that the body language can tell a rather more interesting story.

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(Credit: Backgrid)

“Take the photograph with Malala…Meghan has her arm wrapped firmly around [her], drawing her in for what appears to be a warm and affectionate embrace. Except it doesn’t quite land that way.

“In body language, placing a hand on another’s back can sometimes suggest a subtle power differential. It can be protective and affectionate, certainly, but it can also communicate control.”

Louise also pointed out that she saw no mutual delight between the two women. In her view, the moment appeared to be staged largely for the benefit of the paparazzi.

The expert went on to say that Meghan is a woman “who understands the power of imagery and is determined to occupy the centre of it.

“And that is the problem with a performance. Eventually, the audience stops watching the story and starts looking for the strings.”

The comments are the expert’s interpretation of the photographs and do not reflect any statement from Meghan or Malala about the meeting.