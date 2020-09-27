Mum horrified to discover next door neighbour secretly breastfeeding her baby

A woman has revealed how she was tricked into breastfeeding another woman’s baby for weeks.

The mum of a two-year-old claims she was approached by a man who moved in next door with his five month-old baby. They struck up a friendship and she offered him a hand with moving furniture and helping out with his baby.

He led her to believe that the child’s mum was not around and a while later asked her if she would nurse his child since she was still breastfeeding her own toddler.

Even though she found the situation awkward, she reluctantly agreed and started feeding the tot frequently.

The woman posted the tale on Reddit, writing: “I currently have a two-year-old who still breastfeeds and I’m trying to wean her off.

“I recently just had a guy move in next to me with a five-month-old baby girl.

“When I asked about the baby’s mother, I assumed she was out of the picture because he replied with ‘she’s not gonna be here’.

“I offered to help him with moving in and anything else, as casual neighbourly friendliness, and he took me up on it. I helped babysit and set up furniture.

“One day, after finding out I was still breastfeeding my daughter, he asked me if I could also breastfeed his kid because he was concerned about formula and wanted his kid to be strong.

“I thought it was kinda weird but I agreed, mostly because I took pity on him.

“He really didn’t seem to know what he was doing with the baby and I thought that maybe I could help at least somewhat.”

The woman fed the baby for weeks until one day the child’s mum appeared and blasted her actions.

She went on: “Well, my understanding of the mother not being in the picture was wrong, because she showed up.

“I was taken aback because my neighbour shut down every conversation about this woman and had very vague answers. I didn’t bother him more about it because it seemed like a sour topic.

“She found out about the breastfeeding and blew up at me.

“She said that I was a sick person to ‘let some random baby suck up my bodily fluids’ and I wanted to destroy her bonding with the baby and alienate her from her baby.

“Even after I explained that I thought she wasn’t present, she said that something weird must be going on in my head because it doesn’t justify breastfeeding someone else’s baby and you should never do that.

“She said that there’s formula for a reason and what I did is unacceptable.

“I have no problem with formula and used it myself sometimes but the baby’s father himself had asked me and until now, I thought he was the sole parent.”

Some social media users backed the woman but others found her actions grotesque.

One redditor wrote: “Breastfeeding a stranger’s baby without the mother’s permission crosses a line.”

Another added: “It’s not like you gave the baby a bottle or changed a diaper once to help out.

“Breastfeeding is something really personal, emotional and intimate and if I was a mother I’d be furious if some stranger had breastfed my child without my permission.”