How To Deal With A Miscarriage?

We can totally understand what all feelings you must be going through after the sad instance of your miscarriage. It’s natural for you to feel a sudden rush of anger, frustration, fear, sadness, guilt and depression. It’s truly a difficult time to pass but you have to remain calm in order to traverse this phase.

Mentioned below are simple ways how you can deal with miscarriage and get on with life as soon as possible.

1. Accept yourself

The first and foremost thing that you need to do is come to terms with yourself. You need to drive home the fact that pregnancy loss and complications can happen to anyone and it’s not in human hands. You are, by no means, responsible for the loss of your off spring.

Do not throw yourself in the pit of guilt and make things worse. Accept whatever you are feeling and if you believe in destiny, blame this to fate. It will relieve you of the guilt factor that is enveloping you.

2. Give yourself some time

You must have already heard this adage that time heals all. But, that doesn’t mean you make desperate attempts to pass this phase and walk around with a mask. Everyone around you knows that you had to face a loss and you will need some time to cope with it.

So, it’s best that you understand yourself and accept whatever is coming your way. If you feel like crying, cry your guts out. It will help to heal the scar. Don’t say that it’s been two months and it’s enough time to grieve over something.

3. Take a break from work

It may happen that your workplace and your house may constantly remind you of your loss. Or else, it may happen that you may not feel like engaging in any of your daily chores. It’s natural and you must encourage this feeling. Take a break from work. By work, we mean from your office as well as from your domestic responsibilities.

4. Go out for a vacation

It may happen that a different environment or scenic location might help you with the required change and heal the wound. Whatever be the case, the fact lies that when you are away from your regular stuff, you tend to breathe afresh. This may help you deal with your miscarriage with a renewed vigor.

5. Understand your partner

Often it happens that women tend to totally forget their partners after a miscarriage. Of course, their pain is more because they were the ones who carried the baby in their womb. But that doesn’t mean that the father of the child would be unaffected. However, it happens that men aren’t quite used to disclosing their sorrow and they bottle it up within their own heart.

That makes it even more difficult for them to handle the pain. At such times, you must step up and help your husband. On the face, you may find him acting unaffected or being stoic, but you must peep beneath and help him out of the pain.

6. Do not avoid meeting people

It’s very difficult, we know, to meet people and accept their sympathies. To top it, some of them are fake. But, the fact remains that they are at least coming to meet you. Hence, you must meet them and listen to what they say. Sometimes, people do not know how to console and they often use the wrong words.

Do not feel offended due to that. Ask them for help. Request them to listen to you when you speak your heart out. Keep meeting people. If you enclose yourself within the four walls of your house, it will be even more difficult to handle the stress.

7. Join support groups

The best way to heal the wound is by talking to people who have been through a similar experience. Join support groups where you’d find couples who’ve had a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Perhaps, their consolation and advice might help you.

8. Visit your gynecologist

When you feel you are slowly coming out of the stress, go and meet your gynecologist. He/She might refer you to a fertility counselor or a health care provider who will find out the reason behind the miscarriage. Their analysis may help you prevent any chances of a loss in the future due to the same cause. A specialist may also help you beget a child soon.