To Forgive Or To Move On – How Can You Decide

If the question ‘To forgive or to move on?’ is bothering you, I can understand what you are going through. I’ve been through a similar situation and I know how it feels.

It’s a nightmare and you deserve all the help you can get. Let me help you simplify the complication in your relationship and help you make that critical decision in your life.

Just ask yourself the questions enlisted below and you’ll find a solution to the situation.

Do I deserve this?

This is probably the most important factor that most women overlook. Okay, so you have settled for someone who has broken your heart or fights with you too much, just because there is no one else. But is that reason good enough?

The real question is do you deserve this? If you think that your man is what you deserve, you should give forgiveness a thought. If not, it is time to leave those ice-cream buckets, wear skinny jeans and hit the clubs!

What’s my bad?

Like they say, you can only clap with two hands. For every trouble, there are two sides. Is your relationship is at a point where your man has done you wrong and it is getting difficult to decide whether to forgive or move on? Take a deep breath and think to yourself if you can change or adjust your behavior to make things better.

Let’s face it, men are immature. Be the mature one and admit your own faults. That will definitely clear up some clouds in your head and decide on what to do.

Can I see a future?

Although moving on may seem like an easier option sometimes, ask yourself if you can see a future for the relationship. If you do, is it really worth missing out on lifelong love because of one mistake or a few fights? I think not. However if you see no future, splits-ville is the only way out.

Is there a practical solution?

Relationships are hit by all sorts of problems. Cheating, abusing, name-calling and much more. How deep is your problem? Does the problem have an end in sight? I know it’s tough, but if you have been hurt, cheated upon or left to fend for yourself, the first thing you should look out for are practical solutions. If you can’t find any, move on lady.

Is it worth the effort?

It takes nerves of steel to deal with a relationship that is on the rocks. Top it off with a broken heart, it is worse. Don’t you feel that sometimes you let the troubles go on and on without an end in sight? If you want to forgive your partner and rekindle the romance, ask yourself, will your forgiveness be worth the effort that you put in to make the wounds of betrayal go away? Will the happy times be good enough? If the answer is a clear yes, then work your way to forgiving your partner and give it your best shot.

Does he deserve me?

Lady, you are much more than you think. You are the charm of his life and you bring a smile to his face, everyday. After all this, if he has still betrayed you, it’s time that you take a tough stand and ask yourself if he deserves a beautiful and caring woman like you.

I think it is important to maintain a balance of mutual caring, togetherness and respect. If he is taking advantage of your loving nature, call it quits. If he does not deserve you, move on lady.

I suggest that you pick a carefree Sunday morning to sit back and sip some hot coffee from your favorite mug. Look outside the window and gaze into the unknown.

Ask yourself these questions. Because once your inner soul gives you answers to these questions, the dilemma will be out of your sight and the final choice of forgiving or moving on will be right in front of you.