6 Effects Of Divorce On Children

You may tell yourself ‘My divorce will not affect my children because we will handle them exceptionally well’ but deep down inside, you yourself know that it’s not going to be true. However hard you may try as a parent to safeguard your children from the downsides of divorce, it is likely to affect them in one way or another.

Here are some of the most common ways a divorce can affect children.

1. Depression

If divorces can break the mental make up of adults, children are softer targets, aren’t they? Can you imagine how strange and weird would the world of your children become if their parents suddenly begin to live separately? They would go through severe mental trauma which may lead to depression.

2. Self-esteem problems

We’re going to ask you to step in to your children’s shoes for this one, ladies. If you were in your teens, how would you feel if your parents got separated? Wouldn’t it be hard to break the news to your friends? Wouldn’t you be scared that you’ll be picked upon or mocked? That is exactly why many children have low self-esteem problems immediately after their parents’ divorce.

3. Fear of unknown

For a child, the core of their faith and belief in life lies in the family. We think that’s because they have two parent-figures to look up to when they come back from school. We call this feeling, their ‘safety net’. When this ‘safety net’ breaks apart, the child may be faced by the fear of unknown. What will happen now? Where will I live? Who will I talk to? These would be simple, yet very fearful questions that the children may be faced with.

4. Effects of denial

Without a doubt, your children are going to go through a phase of denial where the whole idea and concept of divorce will feel like a dream. But when time passes by and they realize that what they thought of as a dream is reality, they may be hit with severe depression.

5. Behavioral problems

Due to the mental trauma, pressure and unhappiness, children may suffer from behavioral problems. Over the years, our hearts have been toughened to handle heart break and relationship problems. Ladies, your children are not mentally equipped to handle such trauma. This may cause behavioral problems like deliberate seclusion from friends, anger management issues, refusal to participate in school activity and lack of interest in studies.

6. Bad habits

We don’t think that we need to spell this out to you. You and your partner are parents, guides and teachers for your children. Your efforts go a long way in teaching them what is right and what is wrong. Lack of good parenting may lead your child to picking up bad habits like smoking, drinking or even drugs at an early age.

A divorce affects a child in more than one way. Although modern medicine is now equipped with ways and means to reduce the psychological impact of a divorce on children, we feel that nothing can beat a healthy relationship between you and your partner for the healthy growth and development of your child.