9 Romantic Ideas For Your Husband

Love constantly needs reminders. You may now be his legally wedded wife, but in the absence of romance even the strongest of relationships can lose their spark. Here are some romantic activities that you can do for your husband to bring the spark in your married life.

1. Prepare a personalized video

Today with technology reaching its acme of advancement, you can do many things that were not possible some years back. Prepare a personalized video for your husband containing videos or photographs of the two of you. You can also use old pictures to bring back the beautiful old memories. Team it up with a nice romantic song playing in the background.

2. Bake him his favorite chocolate chip cookies

As it is rightly said, ‘The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach’. Surprise him by baking his favorite chocolate chip cookies. He will appreciate the trouble you put in for him.

3. Say it with flowers

Surprise him with a bunch of flowers at work, by showing up during his lunch break. It will be a real stress buster for him to see your pretty face, amidst of a hard day at work. It will indeed be a pleasant surprise.

4. Plan another honeymoon

Make it a surprise. Make arrangements for the travel and the stay all by yourself. Make sure you also speak to his boss about an off for a few days. Take him to a place he always wanted to go to. It will enhance the romance in your married life.

5. Organize a treasure hunt in your house

This can be a very romantic and pleasant surprise. Arrange a treasure hunt in your home, using pieces of paper with clues written on them placed at various places. Finally, leading him to you. You can surprise him by wearing his favorite lingerie. Rejuvenate the romance back into your lives. It will show him that even after so many years, you still try to make things special for him.

6. Take him on a hot air balloon ride

Won’t it be fun flying over a 100 feet above the ground with the one you love? Take him on a hot air balloon ride to some beautiful place. If possible, make it a surprise. When you are up with him, tell him how much you love him.

7. Reserve a whole restaurant for him

Take him to his favorite restaurant for dinner. Book the entire place so that it will be just the two of you. Have lovely romantic music playing in the background. He will be thrilled.

8. Dedicate him a song over the radio

Pick one of his favorite romantic songs and place a request for it at his favorite radio station. Make sure he is listening to it. You can also request the radio jockey to pass on a sweet message for him before the song. He will surely be surprised. When the song plays, ask him to dance with you.

9. Retake your marriage vows

Take him to the same place where the two of you got married. Then standing in front of the altar, proclaim your vows once again. Look deep into his eyes while doing so.

You don’t need a reason to make things special for him. Show him that with him, as a part of your life, everyday is just more and more special for you.