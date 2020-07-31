Importance of Family Get-Together

What are family get-togethers? There are those people who term them as family meetings while others call them family reunion. Whichever name seems appropriate for you I cannot emphasize enough how a family reunion is important but I’m going to list its importance and elaborate a little. It is a dream for every person to have a happy family, unfortunately this isn’t achieved easily.

What is your description of a happy family? Does it mean the absence of challenges? For me I describe a happy family as the one with siblings who are loyal to one another, they shoulder one another’s burdens (without exploiting one another) by coming up with solutions of day-to-day problems facing the family. To conclude, a happy family is the one that love prevails which makes all family members to be united. When the family is united, many things are achieved and the progress of the family gets better each day.

What are family get-togethers, you ask? When members of a family organize to meet (not necessary in their home) so as to enjoy one another’s company and carry out some activities together as a family, then this is what is termed as a family get-together. These days people are busy, children could be staying in far distances from their parents due to education or work. They never get to see one another and the only way of making them to be together for a few hours or even days is by holding a family get-together.

1.) Knowing Each Other

The family starts as a nuclear family, gradually it grows to an extended family. Family get-together will help family members to know one another. Children will know their grandparents (that is if grandparents are still alive). Children will also know their cousins, uncles and aunts. Grandparents will also get a chance of seeing their children and grandchildren. The uncles and aunts also interact with their nephews and nieces. Family reunion also helps sister in-laws to enjoy the company of one another and knowing each other.

2.) Solving Problems

There is no family without problems and these problems pose as a threat to the unity of the family. During family get-togethers, family members will discuss the challenges and the problems which at times make parents to be upset. They’ll come up with solutions. When children come together and solve such problems, their parents are relieved. When it comes to solving problems, family members should put aside their personal differences. What is said should not be taken to be too personal but as a way of finding amicable solution to the problem.

Each member of the family should be free to say what he or she feels like. Sincerity should be exercised by each member. An advice that is not sincere only meant to please the concerned member will be of no use. A sincere advice will help the family member concerned to make changes in his or her life where he or she went astray. It is much better to be hurt by the truth than be told lies which makes you happy in the short period but which will worsen the situation in the long run. A person who progresses in life is the kind of a person who accepts his or her mistakes and is willing to get help from others.

3.) Planning Family Projects

Family members during a get-together can discuss family activities. Parents and children will plan many issues of the family. The family members will discuss the already existing family projects, plan new projects, plan when the new projects will commence, plan how the new projects will be financed and how they’ll be managed. This way, the importance of the family is manifested and each member of the family feels the importance he or she has towards the family.

As per my view, when siblings have something in common other than sharing the same parents and surname, they’ll always find a reason of coming together to discuss. It acts as a catalyst of bringing them together to discuss and get along with one another. As such, families should have at least one project no matter how small it may seem to be and each member should be assigned a duty. Each member should be accountable in ensuring that he or she discharges the duty according to the powers given to him or her without any ultra vires or laziness of any manner.

A family project can either be a big one or a small one. A simple project like where family members who are employed can organize themselves to “A Family Financial Merry Go Round” can boost their savings. As simple as this project can seem to be to you, it can enable family members to deposit a certain percentage of their income on a monthly basis and at the end of the year they’ll have saved a lump sum amount of money that will empower them to start projects that are big. There are family members who have a weakness of saving money; this will help them to save money.

And those family members who do not know how to invest and since they have siblings who have the skills of allocating viable investments they’ll gain a lot from their expertise. Most importantly, family projects will enable siblings to educate their children and provide employment opportunities. This is how family projects can help family members to progress in life and to decrease the rate of poverty. However, there should be guidelines to handle issues arising from family projects in an impartial way.

4.) Encouraging Children

Children who are in schools will interact with one another when they attend a family get-together. They’ll learn from one another on matters pertaining to academics. Not all children in the family are performing well in academics. Those children who have excelled will help and encourage their cousins to excel in academics. Parents through family get-togethers arrange meetings with their children so as to advice them and encourage them to work hard in their academics.

The meeting will help parents to know the problems their children are facing in school or their career. It makes parents and children to interact in an open way which mostly is rare in families.

5.) Family Bonds Are Strengthened

It feels happy when all family members meet and share a common meal. Through sharing a meal and other activities such as taking family photos, the family bond is strengthened. Each family member after the get-together will have created a memory to be cherished forever.