5 Reasons Why Girls Should Stop Reading Mushy Romantic Novels

Yes, it is that fairytale love story again…where the prince comes on the white horse, woos the damsel and sweeps her away! The mushy dialogues that make you say “how cute!” The passion portrayed makes you go weak in your knees.

And boom… There you are waiting for the same to happen to you. But it’s like, let me tell you, you are waiting for some impossible miracle. Why, you ask me? Because mushy romantic novels are far away from reality and they are bad.

How, you ask me? Here’s why.

1. They’re unreal

It is too good to be true. Accept it; there really aren’t such kind of guys in our real world. The perfect blend of good looks, chivalry, compassion and love is very hard to exist.

2. Instill too high expectations

Expectations, this is one word that ruins most relationships. We read in romantic novels that the guy is doing those heroic deeds for his lady love. His courage and strength can’t be seen in our real time guys. Everyone is different. You can’t expect everything in one man. I know, we do expect. Blame it on these fairy-tale mushy stories.

3. Make you ignore the real picture

Not everyone lives in the cradle of mountains or the exotic islands. Not everyone owns a farm or is a cowboy!!! Real life is just too real, sometimes with those boring 9 to 5 jobs and too many responsibilities to handle.

This hardly leaves any time for an exciting romance where you sail away to far away islands. It’s that dreary and dull routine that you cannot escape.

4. Make you too mushy

Guys like femininity, not stupidity. And I can bet on this, these mushy novels will convert you into a stupid silly romantic girl, who can’t be tolerated by guys. Being romantic is okay, but continuous attack of lovey-dovey words and actions spell danger!!! You will be left wondering what wrong you did, while your guy will be running away from you as far as possible.

5. Lack intelligence

Some romantic novels or so called love stories are filled with mindless plots and erotica rather than interesting tales. Reading such fiction cannot be called a good reading habit.

In short, there are many reasons to avoid these mushy novels as they push you far away from reality. One mushy novel once is a blue moon is good. But getting addicted to it is a complete no-no! Yes, escaping from reality is fine but not coming back to it again is where the problem lies!