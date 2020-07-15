7 Dating Rules Every Woman Should Know

Dating can be a fun thing if you know all the rules. Whether online or blind dating, the rules let you be safe and secured. So, if you are planning to date someone, you must know everything related to dating. Listed are some simple rules just for you. Read on to know more on this.

1. Stay safe online

Make your profile in such a way that it looks the best. That does not mean that you put revealing pictures and posts. Just be simple yet creative when you make your profile. There should be a sought of mystery in your profile which you make on dating sites. The idea is to be different so that you get noticed.

2. Scan profiles

Don’t reply to every profile on the site. It is important that you scan the profiles you come across. If you find a particular profile interesting, just contact the person directly. Exchange email so that you can privately talk to that person. You must know the person well to build a great compatibility. And if this clicks, you can take this ahead.

3. Meet that person

If you are meeting the person you chatted with online, then find a safe location. Like, call that person on a convenient and safe location. Also, don’t wear something too revealing. Your dress should be classy yet elegant. It depends on how you approach the situation. Who knows that person could also be your soul mate in life?

4. Balance the conversation

Start with general topics first. Ask about the likes and dislikes if you are meeting your date for the first time. Don’t talk about past relationship, as this can be the biggest turn off for your date. Also, avoid personal questions on your first date. You must strike a balance in the conversation so that you feel comfortable with your date.

5. Show the signs

If you think that you are going good or you are compatible with him, then talk about things in a comfortable way. But, if you are not comfortable or you don’t feel good, simply excuse yourself. Don’t do that in a jiffy; take your time so that it does not hurt your date. Excuse yourself by talking on the phone and give your reason for leaving the place.

6. Wait for the text or phone

After your first date, you must always wait for that phone or email. Naturally, if he is interested in you he will contact you through phone or maybe chat. Take things further with his phone call. If the person you just met does not call you back or texts you back, then you can move on. Don’t try to contact him because that will make you look desperate.

7. Look for the best

Online or casual dating, always choose the best partner. You must always check for the background of the person you are dating. Online dating sites may have many fake profiles, so you should stay alert on your safety. If you find a person whose compatible, it is best to know the person first. Each step can take you ahead in a possible relationship, so date wisely.