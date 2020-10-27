Woman pushes friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace in disturbing CCTV

A woman pushed her friend into a reservoir before both of them drowned in a disturbing incident captured on CCTV.

Footage shows two women standing near the edge of the water in the city of Nanjing, China when a woman wearing an orange jumper bends down to tie her shoelace.

As she does so, the other woman appears to shove her into the water from behind before both women fall into the water.

The woman in orange can be seen struggling as the woman in black holds her down.

Police confirmed that the pair drowned in the bizarre incident in the eastern Chinese state of Jiangsu, Yahoo News reports.

Photos appeared online of authorities retrieving the women’s bodies with police divers in operation.

CCTV footage of the shocking event on Wednesday has gone viral in China, with an investigation launched on Thursday.

The video has been shared on the Chinese Twitter-like social media site Weibo, with the clip being viewed more than 500 million times to date.

After the video quickly circulated online, Lishui Bureau of Nanjing Public Security Bureau confirmed on Saturday that a probe had been launched.

Speculation has grown online as to what led to the shocking events.

Police are expected to release the details of their investigation into the two deaths in due course.

Reports claim the woman who pushed her friend to her death had been suffering from depression and had been prescribed medication.

The two women are said to have been former colleagues.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

5 Inexpensive Items That Make For Gorgeous Kitchen Backsplashes

maryam

Man reportedly sliced open pregnant wife’s belly to check baby’s gender

Alex Jane

“Fashion Central International” May Issue 2015

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign