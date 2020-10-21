Woman catches coronavirus twice and warns second infection nearly killed her

A coronavirus patient, who caught the virus twice, spent three weeks in intensive care before moving into a care home due to the horrific damage done to her lungs.

Leslie Tanyan, a Native American from Oklahoma City, US, has been diagnosed with the virus twice – but says it was the second time that almost killed her.

Having tested positive in June, the 46-year-old admits she barely noticed anything was wrong, but after falling sick again less than two months later she had to be rushed to hospital.

Ms Tanyan said she wrongly believed she was immune, at least for a few months, after the first bout and said doctors didn’t even test her initially in August because she’d already ‘beaten’ Covid weeks before.

Speaking to WPBF, she said she told her husband: “We need to go to hospital. I can’t breathe. I couldn’t get my oxygen up. It was going down so fast I started passing out.”

She went on to say, after doctors were initially reluctant to test her again: “Covid is so new they’re learning every day.”

Following her fight for life in hospital, Ms Tanyan tested negative twice and spent a month at a long-term care home to allow for treatment to her lungs.

And having returned home last week she has warned people not to let their guard down, admitting doctors told her she was “very lucky” and “not many people who get to that part make it”.

“All of that in my lungs, the damage — looks like a cloud over your whole lung,” she added.

Coronavirus has infected 8.24million Americans, and killed over 220,600 people across the United States.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has recorded over 110,000 cases and 1,191 deaths.