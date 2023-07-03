Woman Admits to Poking Holes in Parents’ Condoms to Have a Little Sister

In a hilarious TikTok video, Keely Rayborn breaks her 25-year silence to reveal how she and a friend conspired to give her a younger sister. Rayborn captions the video, “I’m sort of responsible for your existence,” and ensures her sister, Sam, learns the truth.

Rayborn confesses that she playfully tampered with her parents’ condoms when she was younger. She begins her story with a playful warning, urging young viewers to refrain from watching further. Expressing both embarrassment and amusement, Rayborn assures her mom, “I’m so sorry. Well, actually, I’m not sorry because Sam is here.”

She goes on to explain that during her younger years, she and her friend sneaked into her parents’ bedroom to explore and snoop around. To their surprise, they stumbled upon a box of condoms conveniently placed on the nightstand.

“I don’t know how she knew there were some shiny packets on the nightstand,” Rayborn continued, trying to hold back her laughter. “She said what they were and told me what they were used for.”

Somehow, laying next to the box of condoms was a small sewing needle. Rayborn and her friend decided they were going to use the needle and poke holes in the condoms in an attempt to try and give Rayborn a younger sibling.

“Me and my friend poked a bunch of little holes in the packet,” Rayborn admitted. It took several months, but eventually, Rayborn’s mom announced she was pregnant, which definitely wasn’t a surprise to the person responsible. “Six months later, my mom told me she was pregnant, and I was so happy.”

Even though it’s been 25 years since Rayborn’s actions, she said her mom still wonders how she fell pregnant with her younger sister. “My mom still says, ‘I don’t know how she happened. We were so careful.'”

People were shocked that Rayorn would openly admit to something like that.

“The way you could not have waterboarded this information out of me,” one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, “I would’ve taken this to my grave.”

A third user chimed in, “The minute you said ‘shiny packets on the nightstand,’ I immediately went, ‘Oh no.'”

However, others revealed that they had actually done the same thing as Rayborn, and ended up with a younger sibling months later.

“Oh my gosh — my brother & I did the exact same thing but to a whole box we found in my dads’ drawer. Exactly 9 months later I got my new baby brother,” a fourth TikTok user stated.

As fun as younger siblings can be, messing with your parents to this degree may not be such a good idea to try and get one. In Rayborn’s case, though, it seems everything worked out for the better, at least until her mom watches her video.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.